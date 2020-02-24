By Laman Ismayilova

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Goodwill Ambassador of UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva has met with new Director-General of FAO Qu Dongyu.

Before the meeting held at FAO headquarters in Rome, Leyla Aliyeva congratulated Qu Dongyu on his appointment to a new post and wished him success in his future activities.

The meeting discussed prospects for sustainable agricultural development in Azerbaijan, FAO's efforts in this regard, as well as bilateral cooperation on such areas as environmental education, healthy and responsible food consumption and rural development.

Leyla Aliyeva highly appreciated FAO’s important projects implemented in Azerbaijan on agriculture, forestry and fish farming. She expressed her gratitude for the contribution to the development of these areas in the country.

Qu Dongyu noted that Azerbaijan, as the region's leading country, plays a major role in the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The sides also discussed the implementation of UN’s "Zero hunger" global goal, quality and scarcity of drinking water, and exchanged views on possible partnerships to eliminate hunger and ensure food security around the world.

At the end of the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva invited FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu to pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger.

The FAO aims to achieve food security for all and make sure that people have regular access to enough high-quality food to lead active, healthy lives. With over 194 member states, FAO works in over 130 countries worldwide.

FAO's partnership with Azerbaijan is focused on six priority areas, that include the promotion of women's representation in rural organizations and income-generating activities for rural women as a cross-cutting issue: Animal health and plant protection; Supporting investments in agriculture, food security and rural development; Capacity development, including agricultural education, research and extension; Strengthening the policy and institutional framework for agriculture and rural development; Improved crop, fisheries and livestock production; Sustainable, equitable and efficient forestry, land and water resource management.

