By Trend

Azerbaijan annually shows high activity in ensuring digital transformation of the country’s economy, Rector of Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) Adalat Muradov said in Baku at the international conference titled "Digital economy: Modern Challenges and Real Opportunities", Trend reports from the event.

Muradov said that digital economy creates such opportunities that were previously unimaginable, justifying that it is called “economy of the future.”

In addition, the rector noted that professional staff training in the field of information technology is needed.

He added that successful digitalization of economy largely depends on the creation of digital communications in business, science and other areas, where Azerbaijan is also very active.

An international conference titled "Digital Economy: Modern Challenges and Real Opportunities" is taking place in Baku on Feb.13. Representatives of the ministries of economy, education, transport, communications and high technologies, UNEC Rector Adalat Muradov, and members of international organizations attend the conference.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz