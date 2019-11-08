By Trend

Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 8 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 37.59 manat to 2,497 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by slightly over one manat and amounted to 28.9 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 39.1 manat and amounted to 1,540 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 2.1 manat to 3,056 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Nov. 8, 2019 Nov. 7, 2019 Gold XAU 2,497.8780 2,535.4735 Silver XAG 28.9124 29.9718 Platinum XPT 1,540.2000 1,579.3340 Palladium XPD 3,056.2600 3,054.0670