Gold and palladium prices have increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 17 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 5.8225 manat to 2,529 manat per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.2218 manat to 29.4487 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 5.712 manat to 1,503 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 71.1705 manat to 3,025 manat per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Oct. 17, 2019
|
Oct. 16, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,529.0900
|
2,523.2675
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
29.4487
|
29.6705
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,503.3950
|
1,509.1070
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
3,025.1500
|
2,953.9795
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 17)
