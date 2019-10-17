By Trend

Gold and palladium prices have increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 17 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 5.8225 manat to 2,529 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2218 manat to 29.4487 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 5.712 manat to 1,503 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 71.1705 manat to 3,025 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Oct. 17, 2019 Oct. 16, 2019 Gold XAU 2,529.0900 2,523.2675 Silver XAG 29.4487 29.6705 Platinum XPT 1,503.3950 1,509.1070 Palladium XPD 3,025.1500 2,953.9795