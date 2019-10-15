By Trend

In January-August 2019, the number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Azerbaijan decreased, Trend reports referring to Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR).

The number of Turkish citizens who visited Azerbaijan through ISKUR in order to find work decreased by 54.5 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

In January-August 2019, only 10 Turkish citizens visited Azerbaijan through the employment service.

In the reported period, 12,200 Turkish citizens went abroad via ISKUR, which is 15.5 percent less compared to the same period in 2018.

In August 2019, 103,800 citizens were provided with jobs through ISKUR in Turkey, which is 12.6 percent more compared to August 2018. Of those employed, 33.8 percent were women, and 66.2 percent were men.

Of the jobs secured in August 2019, 99.6 percent accounted for the private sector.

In August 2019, the number of unemployed in Turkey amounted to 4.044 million people, of which 50.2 percent were women and 49.8 percent were men.

