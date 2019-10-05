By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 24.429 manats or 1 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,530.4755 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Sept. 23
|
2,576.1630
|
Sept. 30
|
2,539.0945
|
Sept. 24
|
2,584.4675
|
Oct. 1
|
2,492.7015
|
Sept. 25
|
2,599.6485
|
Oct. 2
|
2,509.8120
|
Sept. 26
|
2,567.2040
|
Oct. 3
|
2,547.2460
|
Sept. 27
|
2,561.8065
|
Oct. 4
|
2,563.5235
|
Average weekly
|
2,577.8579
|
Average weekly
|
2,530.4755
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2803 manats or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29.5056 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Sept. 23
|
31.0814
|
Sept. 30
|
29.6206
|
Sept. 24
|
31.5398
|
Oct. 1
|
28.8762
|
Sept. 25
|
31.4670
|
Oct. 2
|
29.2573
|
Sept. 26
|
30.6344
|
Oct. 3
|
29.8729
|
Sept. 27
|
30.3526
|
Oct. 4
|
29.9009
|
Average weekly
|
31.0150
|
Average weekly
|
29.5056
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 77.758 manats or 4.9 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,515.5296 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Sept. 23
|
1,624.4350
|
Sept. 30
|
1,583.2355
|
Sept. 24
|
1,620.2700
|
Oct. 1
|
1,499.9950
|
Sept. 25
|
1,619.0035
|
Oct. 2
|
1,481.8730
|
Sept. 26
|
1,585.8705
|
Oct. 3
|
1,507.0670
|
Sept. 27
|
1,584.8760
|
Oct. 4
|
1,505.4775
|
Average weekly
|
1,606.8910
|
Average weekly
|
1,515.5296
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 60.86 manats or 2.1 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,846.1315 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Sept. 23
|
2,820.0110
|
Sept. 30
|
2,880.6840
|
Sept. 24
|
2,815.2595
|
Oct. 1
|
2,851.8435
|
Sept. 25
|
2,840.5555
|
Oct. 2
|
2,803.7420
|
Sept. 26
|
2,802.8750
|
Oct. 3
|
2,874.5640
|
Sept. 27
|
2,836.3650
|
Oct. 4
|
2,819.8240
|
Average weekly
|
2,823.0132
|
Average weekly
|
2,846.1315
