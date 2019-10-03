By Trend

Gold and silver prices have increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 3 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 37.434 manats to 2,547.2460 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.6166 manats to 29.8729 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 25.194 manats to 1,507.0670 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 70.822 manats to 2,874.5640 manats per ounce.

Precious metals 03.10.2019 02.10.2019 Gold XAU 2,547.2460 2,509.8120 Silver XAG 29.8729 29.2573 Platinum XPT 1,507.0670 1,481.8730 Palladium XPD 2,874.5640 2,803.7420