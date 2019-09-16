By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan intends to get access to new foreign markets in the European countries and expand the range of local products exported under the Made in Azerbaijan brand.

The introduction of local products at international exhibitions and successful organization of export missions to overseas to promote national products under the Made in Azerbaijan brand boost the non-oil sector of the Azerbaijani economy as well as strengthen business ties with foreign countries.

Azerbaijani food products and spirits were demonstrated at the Food Expo Warsaw-2019 fair held in Poland’s capital, Warsaw, on September 12-14.

Local products have been displayed at the “Made in Azerbaijan” stand in the event, with the support of the Trade Mission for Central Asia at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Poland.

Made in Azerbaijan stand, which featured local wines, fruit juices, teas, compotes, jams and other canned products, met with great interest at the exhibition.

Food Expo Warsaw is the largest exhibition held in Poland in the fields of agriculture and food products.

As before, this year the exhibition was attended by large importers, procurers, supermarket chains, processing enterprises and companies.

The exhibition was organized with the aim of expanding exports of the non-oil sector and entering new export markets.

Launched in 2016, the Made in Azerbaijan brand envisages a large-scale promotion of local non-oil products in foreign markets.

Promotion of export-oriented local products under the Made in Azerbaijan brand in a wider geographic area helps to attract foreign investment. The export of non-oil products will stimulate the expansion of the production of these products and further strengthen the non-oil sector's share in the structure of the GDP.

---

Leman Mammadova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @leman_888

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz