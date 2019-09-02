By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan implements active work in the social sphere, including the self-employment programs. For unemployed people, the self-employment program is an opportunity to become entrepreneurs, masters of their own business, and for society - to involve unemployed citizens in a socially useful business.

In July and August, another 420 families were provided with goods and materials, with the help of which households were established, Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population said in a message.

The vast majority of the families are employed in the field of agriculture - animal husbandry, gardening, beekeeping, greenhouses etc. This year, as part of the self-employment program, up to 1,500 families created their family farms.

In general, over the past period of this year, up to 4,500 people have been involved in the program. These are mainly people with disabilities, martyrs' families, internally displaced persons, low-income families, families with many children and those receiving social benefits.

The self-employment program has been implemented in Azerbaijan since 2016. As part of these measures, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population provides low-income families with various assets (goods, materials, livestock) so that they can start their small business.

Last year, 7,000 citizens were attracted to participate in the program. Some 42 million manats ($25 million) were provided for financing the self-employment program this year (35 million manats ($21 million) last year).

More than 1,000 disabled people already created their family farms in 2018 thanks to a joint project of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and UN development program entitled “Creating Inclusive and Decent Jobs for Socially Vulnerable Groups”.

In general, self-employment allows unemployed citizens to exercise their right to socially useful activity. At the same time, the society receives initiative workers, who begin active creative work, realize themselves as individuals.

