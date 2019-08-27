By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Presently, there are some 45 French companies that are actively operating in Azerbaijan. These companies are contractors in 34 state-funded projects with a total value of $6.2 billion.

One of the French companies, Suez Group, is going to propose a contract for the operation and maintenance of wastewater in Sumgayit.

Industrial sites generate wastewater which crucially requires suitable treatment. This is to ensure that industrial activities cause no harm to the natural environment. The particular nature of industrial wastewater is their diversity. Treatment processes must therefore be adapted to each industry.

Suez Group proposes on-site and off-site solutions that can handle a wide diversity of polluting agents by adapting to the configuration of each site.

The company told Trend that cooperation with Azersu, state water supply company, mutual agreement on the transfer of know-how, and training and implementation of technical innovations continue.

“We are developing advanced solutions, such as automated meter reading, electrochlorination (disinfection of water with salt), sensors and control systems, the introduction of which in Azerbaijan will be fully ready by mid-2020,” the company noted.

In addition, Suez Group said that they are fulfilling a consulting service contract, which will allow the company to offer a detailed five-year operation and maintenance contract for the management of water services in Sumgayit.

“We hope that we will begin to implement this contract in July 2020, when consultancy contracts end and negotiations on the operation and maintenance contract are completed and all permissions are received,” the company pointed out.

Besides, the French company emphasized that being a pilot project, this contract will demonstrate the effectiveness of the partnership between Azersu and Suez Group in improving public services, and this contract may be extended in the future.

Suez SA is a French-based utility company which operates largely in the water treatment and waste management sectors. On October 1, 2017, Suez bought the Water & Process Technologies unit from GE Power for $3.4 billion and formed a new business unit called Water Technologies & Solutions.

--

Mirsaid Ibrahimzade is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @MirsaidIbrahim1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz