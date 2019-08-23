By Trend

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 23 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold decreased by 8.6955 manats to 2,541.4235 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1041 manats to 28.8907 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 17.8925 manats to 1,460.0195 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 29.835 manats to 2,522.8000 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Aug. 23, 2019 Aug. 22, 2019 Gold XAU 2,541.4235 2,550.1190 Silver XAG 28.8907 28.9948 Platinum XPT 1,460.0195 1,442.1270 Palladium XPD 2,522.8000 2,492.9650

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates. Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams. (1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 23)

