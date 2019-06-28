By Trend

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on June 28 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 21.7005 manats to 2,412.7845 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.091 manats to 26.0143 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 4.1905 manats to 1,386.6220 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 56.202 manats to 2,655.2045 manats per ounce.

Precious metals June 28, 2019 June 27, 2019 Gold XAU 2,412.7845 2,391.0840 Silver XAG 26.0143 25.9233 Platinum XPT 1,386.6220 1,382.4315 Palladium XPD 2,655.2045 2,599.0025

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 28)

---

