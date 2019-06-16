By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
June 3
|
1.7
|
June 10
|
1.7
|
June 4
|
1.7
|
June 11
|
1.7
|
June 5
|
-
|
June 12
|
1.7
|
June 6
|
-
|
June 13
|
1.7
|
June 7
|
1.7
|
June 14
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
By the end of the week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0059 manats or 0.3 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.922 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
June 3
|
1.9001
|
June 10
|
1.9223
|
June 4
|
1.9120
|
June 11
|
1.9239
|
June 5
|
-
|
June 12
|
1.9268
|
June 6
|
-
|
June 13
|
1.9206
|
June 7
|
1.9155
|
June 14
|
1.9164
|
Average weekly
|
1.9092
|
Average weekly
|
1.922
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0263 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
June 3
|
0.0259
|
June 10
|
0.0262
|
June 4
|
0.0260
|
June 11
|
0.0263
|
June 5
|
-
|
June 12
|
0.0263
|
June 6
|
-
|
June 13
|
0.0262
|
June 7
|
0.0262
|
June 14
|
0.0263
|
Average weekly
|
0.0260
|
Average weekly
|
0.0263
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.0014 percent or 0.5 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2915 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
June 3
|
0.2903
|
June 10
|
0.2906
|
June 4
|
0.2915
|
June 11
|
0.2936
|
June 5
|
-
|
June 12
|
0.2929
|
June 6
|
-
|
June 13
|
0.2911
|
June 7
|
0.2929
|
June 14
|
0.2892
|
Average weekly
|
0.2915
|
Average weekly
|
0.2915
