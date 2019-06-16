By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 3 1.7 June 10 1.7 June 4 1.7 June 11 1.7 June 5 - June 12 1.7 June 6 - June 13 1.7 June 7 1.7 June 14 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

By the end of the week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0059 manats or 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.922 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 3 1.9001 June 10 1.9223 June 4 1.9120 June 11 1.9239 June 5 - June 12 1.9268 June 6 - June 13 1.9206 June 7 1.9155 June 14 1.9164 Average weekly 1.9092 Average weekly 1.922

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0263 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 3 0.0259 June 10 0.0262 June 4 0.0260 June 11 0.0263 June 5 - June 12 0.0263 June 6 - June 13 0.0262 June 7 0.0262 June 14 0.0263 Average weekly 0.0260 Average weekly 0.0263

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.0014 percent or 0.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2915 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate June 3 0.2903 June 10 0.2906 June 4 0.2915 June 11 0.2936 June 5 - June 12 0.2929 June 6 - June 13 0.2911 June 7 0.2929 June 14 0.2892 Average weekly 0.2915 Average weekly 0.2915

