By Trend

The favorable business environment in Azerbaijan allows entrepreneurs to engage in any type of business, Shahin Mustafayev, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, said during the “Taxes. Transparency. Development” forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister stressed that, due to the comprehensive measures to improve the business environment taken under the leadership of the head of state, Azerbaijan was included in the list of countries undertaking major reforms in the Doing Business 2019 rating.

As Mustafayev noted, 66 percent of companies that participated in a survey of the European Union on the business environment of Azerbaijan gave a positive answer to the question “Would you invest in Azerbaijan again?”, and 89 percent of them expect their businesses to either maintain stability or expand.

"This confirms yet again that the reforms carried out to ​​improve the business environment increase investor confidence in our economy and contribute to the expansion of their plans," the minister said.

Speaking about the constant changes in the Tax Code, the minister noted that they are very important for supporting the development of entrepreneurship in the country, encouraging private investment, reducing tax evasion, expanding taxable base, improving tax administration, minimizing contacts between government officials and taxpayers, optimizing tax benefits, creating and developing clusters of small and medium-sized enterprises and startups.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz