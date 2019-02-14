By Trend

As many as 15,627 farmers in 23 Azerbaijani districts (cities) will receive subsidies worth 23,038,900 manats for 230,400 tons of raw cotton in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry.

Such a decision was made at a meeting of the Republican Commission in Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry.

The commission also decided to provide subsidies worth 247,400 manats to 531 farmers in 12 Azerbaijani districts (cities) for 2,700 tons of dried tobacco and 22,500 tons of raw tobacco, subsidies worth 1,106,600 manats to 1,936 farmers in 25 Azerbaijani districts (cities) for 276,600 tons of sugar beet.

The chairman of the commission, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilham Guliyev reminded that subsidy worth 0.1 manats is provided for every kilogram of raw cotton (conditional weight), subsidy worth 0.05 manats is provided for every kilogram of dried tobacco and ten kilograms of raw tobacco, and subsidy worth 4 manats is provided for every ton of sugar beet.

Documents on the provision of subsidies to producers of cotton, tobacco and sugar beet have been submitted to the Ministry of Finance, Kapital Bank OJSC and state agricultural development centers of the Ministry of Agriculture.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Feb. 14)

