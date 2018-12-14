By Trend

An auction for placement of 40 million manats worth short-term bonds of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on Dec. 18, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Some 400,000 bonds at a par value of 100 manats each and a maturity period of 364 days will be put up for auction.

The maturity date for the bonds is Dec. 17, 2019.

Azerbaijani investment company PASHA Capital is the underwriter of the issuance.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec. 14)

---

