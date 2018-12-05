By Trend

More than 40 percent of the expenditures of the state budget of Azerbaijan are provided for specific programs, Azerbaijani Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said.

"Drawing up expenditures on the basis of programs, in the first place, ensures the expenditure of funds for their intended purpose. The more budget expenditures are built on the basis of specific programs, the more it will be focused on results," the minister said.

---

