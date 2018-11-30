By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan is expected to increase the production and export of pomegranate, head of the Association of Pomegranate Manufacturers and Exporters Farhad Garashov told journalists on November 29.

As Garashov said, in 2018, Azerbaijan expects growth in the production and export of pomegranate by 20-25 percent compared to last year.

He noted that 165,000 tons of pomegranate were produced in the country in 2017, and the export earnings for the last year amounted to $10 million. Garashov stressed that exports were mainly carried out to the countries of the CIS, Europe, as well as, in small volumes, to the U.S. and Australia.

"This year we expect the pomegranate production to reach 190,000-200,000 tons," he said.

Garashov also added that the Association participates in various foreign missions, in international exhibitions: "Members of the Association have the opportunity to demonstrate their products abroad, as well as expand the export of their products," the head of the association concluded.

Pomegranate is one of the most nutritious fruits on earth. It contains a wide range of nutrients, unsurpassed by other fruits. Many studies have shown that they have incredible benefits for the body and can reduce the risk of all sorts of diseases.

More than 60 varieties of pomegranate are grown in Azerbaijan. Now the area of gardens is 23,000 hectares.

The varieties Gulovsha, Vesel, Shandi, Shirin and Bala Mursal are mainly cultivated in local gardens. For the further development of pomegranate production, measures to cultivate new pomegranate varieties and create new gardens are being taken.

The Azerbaijani pomegranate has received worldwide recognition as one of the best. The secret of the magnificent taste of Goychay pomegranates is a unique microclimate and fertile soil. Pomegranate contains from 8 to 19 percent of glucose and fructose, from 3 to 7 percent - citric acid, a large number of minerals, vitamins, fiber, and pectic substances. This fruit is very rich in antioxidants. Pomegranate juice improves appetite, treats anemia and other diseases. In Azerbaijan, pomegranate is called the king of fruits.

A pomegranate tree is spread all over the world, but Azerbaijan is the only country where all varieties of this royal fruit grow. The climate of Azerbaijan is surprisingly diverse, and this is what facilitates the cultivation of all kinds of pomegranate.

