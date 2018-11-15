By Trend

The Parliament of Azerbaijan instructed the government until Nov. 23 to consider proposals put forward during the discussions of the draft state budget for 2019, the Speaker of the Parliament Ogtay Asadov said on Nov. 15.

The speaker said that the discussion of documents included in the budget package has already been completed.

The speaker added that on Nov. 23 at a meeting of the Parliament, the government will express its attitude to the proposals put forward.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz