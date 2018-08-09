By Trend

The prices for precious metals except for palladium have increased in Azerbaijan August 9, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 1.2325 manats to 2064.0805 manats per ounce in the country on August 9, compared to the price on August 8.

The price of silver increased by 0.0688 manats to 26.2854 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 5.8395 manats to 1418.1655 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 8.4575 manats to 1543.1155 manats in the country.

Precious metals August 9, 2018 August 8, 2018 Gold XAU 2064.0805 2062.848 Silver XAG 26.2854 26.2166 Platinium XPT 1418.1655 1412.326 Palladium XPD 1543.1155 1551.573

The precious metals include gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest standard of purity (999.9). Bank metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

