Trend:

"Park of High Technologies" LLC of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies attracts foreign vendors for the localization of production in the Pirallahi Technopark, the company told Trend.

The company informed that the issue is being discussed with potential producers of high-tech products. However, the Park did not disclose name of the companies.

"We are in talks with local CRM Group company, to have them localize their production here. In general, we try to create the most acceptable conditions for our residents, "the company said.

"Park of High Technologies" LLC was created under the decree dated Nov.5,2012 of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The Park will become a territory with the necessary infrastructure, material and technical base and management structures for research in the fields of ICT, telecommunications and space communications, energy efficiency, development of new high technologies.