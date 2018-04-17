By Trend

Development of digital banking cannot be considered separately from the improvement of traditional banking services, Anar Hasanov, first deputy chairman of the board of Azerbaijan’s AccessBank, told Trend April 17.

Hasanov stressed that when receiving certain services, clients need attention from the bank employee.

“I think that the issue of developing digital services needs to be approached globally,” he said. “To date, it is quite difficult to separate digital banking and consider it as a separate direction. Complete transition of corporate customers to internet banking may lead to breaking of ties between them and the bank. Today, internet banking cannot provide a client with the level of necessary attention he or she can get by contacting the bank directly. Therefore, I consider digital banking as an additional service by means of which it is possible to carry out operations that don’t directly require attention to the client from bank employees. Regarding such operations, I expect increase in the use of digital banking in the near future.”

Touching on the development of internet banking in AccessBank itself, Hasanov noted that presently, the use of internet banking in branches with great number of corporate clients saves 20 percent of working time.

“Corporate clients are mostly interested in the issues of account status,” he added. “If such operations are completely transferred to digital banking, this will save considerable amount of time. Therefore, I think that if we expand the digital banking correctly, the saving of money will make it possible to direct this money to the development of other services as well.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz