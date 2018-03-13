By Trend

Azerbaijan has great opportunities for further development of transport and transit potential, Azerbaijani MP Rufat Guliyev told Trend.

“Azerbaijan has achieved great success in developing transit and transport potential and has turned into a transport hub,” he said. “Projects as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK), the International North-South Transport Corridor, the Baku International Sea Trade Port contribute to development of transit and transport potential, and it is possible to increase the volumes of transportation by several times via these projects. This will contribute to the inflow of foreign currency into Azerbaijan, the increase of employment of the population, and the growth of the country’s prestige on the international arena.”

In order to fully use the potential of these projects, first of all, it is necessary to provide more information about the transport projects being implemented so that foreign companies have full understanding of their potential, he noted.

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said earlier that in 2017, 10.4 million tons of cargo were transited through Azerbaijan. This indicator grew 16 percent compared to 2016, he noted.

Presently, Azerbaijan implements several international transport projects.

The official opening ceremony of one of them, the BTK railway, was held in Baku Oct. 30, 2017. Another transport project with Azerbaijan’s participation, the International North-South Transport Corridor, is meant to connect Northern Europe with Southeast Asia. It will serve as a link connecting the railways of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia. At an initial stage, it is planned to transport 5 million tons of cargo per year through the corridor and over 10 million tons of cargo in the future.

Also, construction of the Baku International Sea Trade Port, which will make an important contribution to the development of trade in the Caspian region, continues in Azerbaijan. The port’s capacity is expected at 25 million tons of cargo and up to one million containers per year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz