By Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $67.07 per barrel on Feb. 19-23 or $2.14 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $68.1 per barrel, while the lowest price was $66.3 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $62.98 per barrel on Feb. 19-23 or $2.9 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $63.17 per barrel and the lowest price was $61.43 per barrel on Feb. 19-23.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $65.48 per barrel on Feb. 19-23 or $2.74 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $66.38 per barrel and the lowest price was $64.33 during the reporting period.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz