By Trend

The leading IT solutions provider in Azerbaijan Cybernet and the Center for Introduction and Development of Computerization and Geoinformation Technology of Uzbekistan State Committee for Land Resources, Geodesy, Cartography and State Cadastre signed the memorandum of understanding in Tashkent on February 13.

According to the signed memorandum, Cybernet will develop information technology development strategy for state committee; provide its support and consulting services. Azerbaijani company will also develop software in order to increase immovable property record-keeping and land-survey system, automate business by implementing ERP, CRM and BI systems.

These solutions will accelerate projects performance of the State Committee for Land Resources, Geodesy, Cartography and State Cadastre and enhance the use of innovative approaches in Uzbekistan.

Established in 2004 Cybernet is the leading organization, engaged in creating and implementing IT infrastructures for enterprises, providing technical solutions, developing software of any level of complexities, both in the local market and in the countries of Central Asia. The company actively participates in state projects in Azerbaijan. Cybernet also successfully developed an integrated information system for the Republic Center for Health Development in Kazakhstan in 2017.

