Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the protocol on making amendments and additions to the agreement on organizing cargo transportation, operation, full registration of freight wagons and containers, and payment for their use in international rail and ferry services through the Turkmenbashi port (Turkmenistan) and the Baku port (Azerbaijan).

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to take measures to implement the provisions of the protocol.

The protocol on making amendments and additions to the agreement was signed on Aug. 8, 2017 in Baku.

