The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.

Jan. 1-3 were non-working days in connection with the New Year and the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis. The exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies was not formed these days.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Dec.25 1.7001 Jan. 1 - Dec.26 1.7001 Jan. 2 - Dec.27 1.7001 Jan. 3 - Dec.28 1.7001 Jan. 4 1.7001 Dec.29 1.7001 Jan. 5 1.7001 Average weekly 1.7001 Average weekly 1.7001

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0096 manats or 0.5 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.0479 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Dec.25 2.0158 Jan. 1 - Dec.26 2.0179 Jan. 2 - Dec.27 2.0188 Jan. 3 - Dec.28 2.0259 Jan. 4 2.0431 Dec.29 2.0307 Jan. 5 2.0527 Average weekly 2.02182 Average weekly 2.0479

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.34 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02975 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Dec.25 0.0291 Jan. 1 - Dec.26 0.0292 Jan. 2 - Dec.27 0.0295 Jan. 3 - Dec.28 0.0295 Jan. 4 0.0297 Dec.29 0.0295 Jan. 5 0.0298 Average weekly 0.02936 Average weekly 0.02975

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0039 manats or 0.9 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.45145 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Dec.25 0.4461 Jan. 1 - Dec.26 0.4470 Jan. 2 - Dec.27 0.4464 Jan. 3 - Dec.28 0.4457 Jan. 4 0.4495 Dec.29 0.4499 Jan. 5 0.4534 Average weekly 0.44702 Average weekly 0.45145

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 23.7674 manats or by 1.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2235.6655 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Dec.25 2166.1994 Jan. 1 - Dec.26 2173.0933 Jan. 2 - Dec.27 2179.8342 Jan. 3 - Dec.28 2194.6591 Jan. 4 2223.7818 Dec.29 2202.9811 Jan. 5 2247.5492 Average weekly 2183.35342 Average weekly 2235.6655

