The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.
Jan. 1-3 were non-working days in connection with the New Year and the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis. The exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies was not formed these days.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Dec.25
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Dec.26
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 2
|
-
|
Dec.27
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Dec.28
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 4
|
1.7001
|
Dec.29
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 5
|
1.7001
|
Average weekly
|
1.7001
|
Average weekly
|
1.7001
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0096 manats or 0.5 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.0479 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Dec.25
|
2.0158
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Dec.26
|
2.0179
|
Jan. 2
|
-
|
Dec.27
|
2.0188
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Dec.28
|
2.0259
|
Jan. 4
|
2.0431
|
Dec.29
|
2.0307
|
Jan. 5
|
2.0527
|
Average weekly
|
2.02182
|
Average weekly
|
2.0479
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.34 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02975 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Dec.25
|
0.0291
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Dec.26
|
0.0292
|
Jan. 2
|
-
|
Dec.27
|
0.0295
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Dec.28
|
0.0295
|
Jan. 4
|
0.0297
|
Dec.29
|
0.0295
|
Jan. 5
|
0.0298
|
Average weekly
|
0.02936
|
Average weekly
|
0.02975
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0039 manats or 0.9 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.45145 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Dec.25
|
0.4461
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Dec.26
|
0.4470
|
Jan. 2
|
-
|
Dec.27
|
0.4464
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Dec.28
|
0.4457
|
Jan. 4
|
0.4495
|
Dec.29
|
0.4499
|
Jan. 5
|
0.4534
|
Average weekly
|
0.44702
|
Average weekly
|
0.45145
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 23.7674 manats or by 1.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2235.6655 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Dec.25
|
2166.1994
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Dec.26
|
2173.0933
|
Jan. 2
|
-
|
Dec.27
|
2179.8342
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Dec.28
|
2194.6591
|
Jan. 4
|
2223.7818
|
Dec.29
|
2202.9811
|
Jan. 5
|
2247.5492
|
Average weekly
|
2183.35342
|
Average weekly
|
2235.6655
