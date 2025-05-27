Azerbaijan’s infrastructure push puts Middle Corridor on global freight map

27 May 2025 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The future of the Middle Corridor, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route linking China to Europe, is rapidly unfolding, and Azerbaijan is emerging as its driving force. As geopolitical shocks from wars and trade disruptions reshape global supply chains, Baku is responding with strategic investment, digitalisation, and multilateral diplomacy that place the country at the heart of Eurasia’s transport renaissance.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!