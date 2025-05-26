Azernews.Az

Monday May 26 2025

Digital Silk Way moves forward with TransCaspian fibre-optic cable

26 May 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Digital Silk Way moves forward with TransCaspian fibre-optic cable
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

For nearly 25 years, the notion of connecting the western and eastern shores of the Caspian Sea with an underwater fiber-optic cable has been more of a strategic vision than a reality. However, that vision is now becoming a reality. In March, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan signed a landmark agreement in Baku to start laying the TransCaspian Fiber Optic (TCFO) line. This initiative is not only about data; it aims to transform the very nature of digital connectivity across Eurasia.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more