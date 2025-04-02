Steinmeier's visit to Azerbaijan marks key milestone in bilateral economic relations [COMMENTARY]
Economic relations between Germany and Azerbaijan have grown significantly. Trade turnover, which was below $1 billion in 2013, reached $2.1 billion in 2014, hitting a record $2.6 billion. However, 2017—aside from the pandemic years—marked a low point, with trade turnover falling to just $867 million. In recent years, however, the numbers have rebounded positively. In the first two months of 2025, the volume of trade transactions between Azerbaijan and Germany exceeded...
