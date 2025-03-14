Azernews.Az

Friday March 14 2025

Non-oil exports gain momentum, strengthening Azerbaijan’s trade outlook [COMMENTARY]

14 March 2025 16:55 (UTC+04:00)
Non-oil exports gain momentum, strengthening Azerbaijan’s trade outlook [COMMENTARY]
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover saw a notable increase in January 2025, reaching $4.1 billion, according to the State Statistics Committee. Of this, 50.3 percent was exports and 49.7 percent was imports, resulting in a positive trade balance of $21.1 million. Compared to the same period last year, foreign trade turnover grew by 9.3 percent in real terms. Is the positive balance sustainable?

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more