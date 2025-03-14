Non-oil exports gain momentum, strengthening Azerbaijan’s trade outlook [COMMENTARY]

14 March 2025 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover saw a notable increase in January 2025, reaching $4.1 billion, according to the State Statistics Committee. Of this, 50.3 percent was exports and 49.7 percent was imports, resulting in a positive trade balance of $21.1 million. Compared to the same period last year, foreign trade turnover grew by 9.3 percent in real terms. Is the positive balance sustainable?

