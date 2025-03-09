Azerbaijan’s poultry exports make historic entry into U.S. market amid egg crisis

9 March 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s non-oil products are strengthening their position in the US market. As is known, the bulk of Azerbaijan’s exports is made up of oil and gas. The country has long strived to reduce this dependency by diversifying its export products and destinations. However, it is not an easy task to step into new markets where cutthroat competition dominates. In this regard, Azerbaijan has been exploring new export markets and has managed to get a toehold in several countries, with the USA being one of them.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.