Baku, Tashkent forge strategic defence partnerships

18 February 2025 20:12 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A recent milestone in this evolving relationship was a discussion of sides in the field of defence. Thus on February 17, within the framework of the IDEX-2025 International Defense Exhibition held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev met with Mansurjon Ibodullaev, Director of the Defense Industry Agency under Uzbekistan Defense Ministry to discuss cooperation in the defense industry. The meeting focused on the prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation between the two countries, with discussions revolving around a number of mutual areas of interest. At the conclusion of the meeting, a roadmap for cooperation was signed between "Azersilah Defense Industry Holding" OJSC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Industry, and the Defense Industry Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Uzbekistan. Although the ministry has not yet provided detailed information about the roadmap signed between the parties, military experts have expressed their views on the issue.

