SOCAR expands into Israel's energy market with upstream investment in Mediterranean

6 February 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani oil and gas giant SOCAR took a significant step to strengthen its position in the markets of the Middle East and the Mediterranean. Thus, the company announced it has acquired 10 percent of the stake of the Tamar, the Israeli offshore gas field, which is one of the largest and most strategically important offshore fields in the Mediterranean basin, according to SOCAR.

