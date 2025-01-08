President Ilham Aliyev stresses self-reliance amidst peace treaty uncertainty [ANALYSIS]

8 January 2025 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu

To have authority in the political arena, to maintain it, and to fight successfully until the end based on it, is the greatest skill. Unfortunately, today such politicians are as rare as hen's teeth.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted a wide range of extremely important issues in an interview with local television channels on January 7. With his comprehensive answers to journalists' questions, he once again gave advice to the Armenian side, as well as to the political circles that selflessly support it in every aspect.

It should be recalled that since 2020, Azerbaijan's efforts to ensure its territorial integrity and restore its sovereignty have caused a number of countries to be further irritated. In particular, the biased positions of Canada and a number of European countries, including France, regarding the processes in Garabagh in 2022 and 2023 have not been slipped from memory. At that time, some diplomats who defended Armenia were unaware of what would happen today. However, time waits for no one, and everything deserves its reward according to the dictates of time. Here, it is enough to simply draw conclusions and be foresight. Azerbaijani policy has once again demonstrated its strength due to its foresight and proved that Armenia did no more than wasting time.

While there were ample opportunities for signing a peace treaty in 2024, the Yerevan administration, which tried to change the situation with various manoeuvres, returned to its old traditions in 2025; Armenia's violation of the ceasefire from the Lachin direction once again made it clear that its peace dove hides evil inside it.

However, Armenia deliberately refused the peace opportunities and evaded the known conditions.

In a wide-ranging interview, President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that all of Azerbaijan's conditions for a peace treaty would be accepted. In response to such behaviour by Armenia, he said, "If Armenia does not need a peace treaty, we do not need one either. We can live and conduct our own policy without signing it."

Advising the Armenian side to carefully weigh everything, including geopolitical changes in the world, the Azerbaijani President added the following in his response: “I would still advise the Armenian side to weigh everything up, including geopolitical changes in the world. Their close friends are being shamefully removed from the political scene. Yesterday, news came that Mr. Trudeau, a close friend of Armenia and Pashinyan, also had to resign. This country, which was very anti-Azerbaijani during and after the Second Garabagh War, is not far from France. As for France, what is happening on the political scene there now? Everyone can see that”.

We hope that Canada will not blame Azerbaijan for what is happening in a country like France. After all, Macron always blames Baku for the mud thrown at him in his country, and for the slaps he receives. In Canada, Trudeau's resignation was, with certainty, a result of failed governance within the country. Polls circulating on social networks show that Trudeau led the country's economy to a cataclysm during his tenure, and a strong sense of anger has formed within. Of course, this is Canada's internal affairs, and Azerbaijan, unlike others, prefers to mind only its own domestic and foreign policies.

France is likely to be next, and similar news is bound to make headlines soon. Because the country's President Emmanuel Macron is so unaware of his political incompetence that he can't even properly identify the culprit. Perhaps the real culprit of his failure is Armenia, because of which Azerbaijan has become his nightmare.

What can be done... we don't need enemies anyway. If they don't want to be friends, at least they shouldn't be enemies. Azerbaijan achieved the resolution of the 30-year conflict in 44 days. Now, those who don't accept this reality should see the blame not on us, but on themselves.