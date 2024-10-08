Baku-Yerevan on verge of peace: Last missing element in ongoing deal

8 October 2024 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

For the first time in history, Armenia is on the verge of a peace process with Azerbaijan. Although this historical event was achieved thanks to great struggle and determination, today it is possible to see a hint of the light of hope, even if it is a little distant. Most importantly, it cannot be denied that peace, which is being achieved through many hard works and ordeals, is extremely important for the safe future of the South Caucasus and the peoples of the region.

But unfortunately, the remnants of the former separatist regime, which have been on rise in Armenia since 2023, are still disrupting Yerevan, creating chaos and trying to distract the local government from its position.

Taking into account that the COP29 event will start in Azerbaijan next month, it is impossible not to emphasize how important Armenia's initiative in peace negotiations is. Because the COP event aims to be an event that promotes not only climate issues but also peace.

It should be underscored that for several days, the leadership of Armenia has been saying that it is ready to sign peace with Azerbaijan. Armenia has also set itself the goal of developing open corridor relations with its eastern and western neighbors in the region and increasing its economic well-being. Certainly, such a step has always been highly appreciated by both Azerbaijan and Turkiye within the framework of Armenia's respect for international laws.

In fact, the Garabagh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia ended in 2023, that is, on September 19, the territories were completely freed from occupation after Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist operations based on the implementation of paragraph 9 of the November 10 capitulation document signed by Armenia. Undoubtedly, these statements have become a petrified phrase without any pressure - and most importantly, the mentioned facts have been confirmed by the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan himself.

But why a group of remnants of the junta regime in Yerevan still do not agree with the government and are trying to hinder the ongoing peace process by making obstacles on the way to a better future?

Armenian media and social networks announced that on October 11, a group of separatist Armenians will hold protests in front of the UN office in Yerevan and several countries around the world ahead of COP29. According to the claim, the protesters will demand the release of the leaders of the former separatist regime imprisoned in Azerbaijan’s capital. According to the information, the ombudsman representatives of the former so-called regime, Yuri Hayrapetyan, Ruben Melikyan, Artak Beglaryan, as well as the former ombudsmen of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan and Larisa Alaverdyan, will join the protesters. It is said that the protest will first take place in front of the UN office in Yerevan.

Separatism and interstate relations

The South Caucasus is breathing easy for the first time in the last hundred years, although the situation in Armenia is, as always, somewhat different.

It is an axiom that today Armenia, a country that is deprived of many opportunities, reconciles with the realities in the region, reckons with the demands of Azerbaijan and tries to realise that peace is indispensable, even if it is late. On the one hand, Armenia is trying to make territorial claims, and on the other hand, it is trying to establish relations with the countries whose territories it has eyes on. Thus, its long-standing paradoxical approach has left it in limbo as an isolated, landlocked country for over 30 years. However, even though the leaders in Armenia have changed since decades, no one has noticed the seriousness of these realities.

The peace process is still delayed or deliberately delayed. Whether by hook or crook, the shadow policy of the Armenian authorities tries to limit the possibility of understanding who did it.

The issue is that the Prime Minister of the country says that the clauses in the peace agreement document have been agreed. However, territorial claims against both Azerbaijan and Turkiye are reflected in the constitution of Armenia.

Admitting that Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a peace document, and as a result, the borders between the two countries were opened. But who will guarantee that the radical revanchist forces still present in Armenia will not pose a threat to civilians (especially in Azerbaijan)? Tomorrow, who knows, maybe Armenia can launch a revanchist attack against Azerbaijan based on the constitutional preamble...

The word peace is a concept that includes the principles of security, transparency and unquestionable respect for each other's territories. But unfortunately, one of them is always missing in Armenia's agenda.

