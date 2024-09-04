Azerbaijan’s green energy revolution & cultural revival: President Ilham Aliyev's recent initiatives in Kalbajar

4 September 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

In recent years, Azerbaijan has embarked on a transformative journey to revitalize its liberated territories and integrate sustainable practices into its economic and cultural landscape. As the global focus sharpens on combating climate change and preserving cultural heritage, Azerbaijan is making significant strides in both areas. The nation, traditionally known for its rich oil and gas resources, is now embracing green energy solutions and undertaking ambitious projects to foster environmental sustainability. At the same time, it is committed to restoring and enhancing its historical and cultural sites, which have faced challenges during prolonged periods of occupation.

This comprehensive approach is evident in the recent inauguration of renewable energy projects, the revival of iconic mineral water sources, and the restoration of significant cultural landmarks. From the deployment of cutting-edge hydroelectric power stations to the re-opening of the historic "Istisu" mineral water plant, Azerbaijan is paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future. Additionally, efforts to rebuild educational and residential infrastructure reflect a dedication to improving the quality of life in the liberated regions. Notably, the ongoing restoration of the Khudaveng monastery complex underscores a profound commitment to preserving the nation's cultural heritage.

On September 2, President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the 4.3 MW "Zar" Small Hydroelectric Power Station (SHPS) in the Kalbajar district and the 1 MW "Toghanaly" SHPS in the Goygol district. These installations underscore Azerbaijan's commitment to expanding its green energy portfolio.

In the Garabagh region and its surroundings, extensive reconstruction efforts are underway. The Great Return Program is revitalizing the liberated territories, establishing new villages, cities, and modern infrastructure, including trade and logistics centers.

Hydroelectric power station construction along rivers, including those fed by the Lesser Caucasus mountain springs, is progressing systematically. The "Zar" and "Toghanaly" stations, built by "AzerEnergy" OJSC in just one year, feature advanced European-made turbines, generators, and remote control systems. These stations are connected to Azerbaijan's centralized optical network and SCADA system.

To support these power plants, "AzerEnergy" has developed main water intake facilities on the Zar and Kurakchay rivers while adhering to ecological standards. Special hydrotechnical measures, including 14,000 meters of derivation pipes installed in challenging terrain, protect the river ecosystems.

The "Zar" and "Toghanaly" SHPS are expected to produce up to 25 million kilowatt-hours of green energy annually, saving 5.5 million cubic meters of natural gas and preventing over 10,000 tons of carbon emissions.

The successful commissioning of these stations is a crucial step toward increasing Azerbaijan's green energy capacity and achieving environmental sustainability. The transformation of Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur into carbon-neutral regions, alongside the effective use of hydropower potential, strengthens Azerbaijan’s regional energy independence and promotes environmental protection.

Following President Aliyev's directive to convert the liberated territories into a green energy zone, "AzerEnergy" OJSC has commenced construction of six additional small hydropower plants with a combined capacity of 37.5 MW, slated for completion by mid-2025. These plants are projected to generate over 110 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, conserve 24 million cubic meters of natural gas, and prevent 44,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

To date, 32 hydropower plants with a total capacity of 270 MW have been commissioned in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur, producing 492 million kilowatt-hours of zero-emission electricity. This has resulted in the conservation of 110 million cubic meters of natural gas and the prevention of 200,000 tons of carbon emissions.

Hydropower capacity expansion in Garabagh

The hydropower capacity in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur regions is set to reach 500 MW, with annual production projected between 1.5 and 1.8 billion kilowatt-hours. This expansion will conserve 350-400 million cubic meters of natural gas and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 650-750 thousand tons. This production will be 50% higher than the average annual output of hydropower plants in other regions of Azerbaijan, which stands at 1.2 billion kilowatt-hours.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also attended attended the inauguration of the “Yukhari Vang” Hydroelectric Power Plant. This facility, with a capacity of 22.5 MW, is operated by “Azerenerji” OJSC and is situated on the Tartar River in Kalbajar.

Baba Rzayev, President of “Azerenerji” OJSC, provided President Aliyev and First Lady Aliyeva with details on the completed project. In line with President Aliyev's initiative to convert the reclaimed territories into a hub for green energy, the “Yukhari Vang” Hydroelectric Power Plant stands as the largest green energy facility established in the region since the end of the Patriotic War. The plant is expected to fulfill the electricity needs of the Kalbajar district for the next five years.

The “Kalbajar” hydroelectric power plant chain, with a total capacity of 40 megawatts, is the second largest in the liberated areas, following the 42-megawatt “Zangilan” hydroelectric power plant chain. The water for the “Yukhari Vang” Hydroelectric Power Plant is drawn from two sources: the outflow of the “Nadirkhanli” Hydroelectric Power Plant and a main intake facility built on the Tutgu River. Developed by the Energy Institute of “Azerenerji” OJSC with input from local experts and Austrian and Italian consultants, the project was officially launched by President Ilham Aliyev. The plant is projected to produce up to 66 million kilowatt-hours of green energy annually, saving 15 million cubic meters of natural gas and reducing carbon emissions by over 27,000 tons.

It is also expected to boost local employment by creating job opportunities for Kalbajar residents. During the visit, the President and First Lady were updated on “Azerenerji” OJSC’s efforts towards decarbonization in relation to the “Green World Solidarity Year” and COP29 preparations. They also received reports on traditional energy efficiency improvements from 2003 to 2023, updates on collaborative projects with “Ansaldo Energia” and “General Electric” for COP29, and information about the “Khudafarin” and “Giz Galasi” hydroelectric projects with Iran, as well as the status of the North-South Corridor project.

Restoration of infrastructure and cultural heritage

Following the liberation of these areas, significant infrastructure projects are underway, including the restoration of the city's drinking water supply. On July 5, President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the Shusha Water Treatment Plant Complex, which will ensure a stable supply of drinking water to Shusha. The plant addresses the deliberate destruction of water sources and pipelines during the occupation.

Azerbaijan is making substantial advances in renewable energy. The upcoming 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku this November will highlight the promotion of a green economy, increased investments in clean energy technologies, and innovations to reduce carbon emissions. The conference will showcase how green technologies and sustainable development can drive economic progress, reflecting Azerbaijan’s commitment to global climate action.

Azerbaijan’s advancements in hydropower represent a pivotal shift toward sustainable energy. The ongoing development of hydropower stations and the substantial increase in green energy capacity are key to reducing the nation's carbon footprint and conserving natural resources. The upcoming COP29 conference in Baku will further underscore Azerbaijan’s role in promoting green technology and sustainable development. As Azerbaijan continues to transform its energy sector and rebuild its infrastructure, it reaffirms its dedication to both regional energy independence and global climate goals.

President and First Lady inaugurate revitalized "Istisu" Mineral Water Plant

On September 2, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva officially opened the revitalized "Istisu" mineral water plant in the Kalbajar region. This marked the return of the renowned "Istisu" mineral water, sourced from Kalbajar’s thermal water field, to the market after a 30-year hiatus.

"Istisu" mineral water, celebrated for its exceptional quality and health benefits, first gained prominence in 1976. Sourced from thermal springs located over 1,600 meters above sea level in the scenic Kalbajar region, the water emerges at temperatures above 60°C and is rich in rare minerals. Production had ceased due to the occupation of Azerbaijani territories but has now resumed, thanks to the reopening of the plant.

The foundation of the new "Istisu" plant was laid by President Aliyev on June 26, 2022, and construction was completed in 2024. The facility features state-of-the-art automated bottling lines and robotic storage management systems, with technology supplied by the German company "Krones." These modern advancements ensure the preservation of the water’s natural properties and high quality, with an annual production capacity exceeding 100 million glass bottles.

"Istisu" mineral water stands out for its mineral richness, including sodium bicarbonate, sulfate, calcium, magnesium, and bicarbonate, which provide numerous health benefits. The plant’s production adheres to both local and international quality and safety standards, including AZS 216-2006, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 22000:2018 certifications.

In addition to its high-quality output, the "Istisu" plant is a significant employment generator, creating around 100 jobs for local residents of Kalbajar and Lachin regions. The plant’s operations also emphasize environmental sustainability, focusing on resource conservation, eco-friendly production processes, and efficient energy use to minimize waste and protect the natural surroundings.

Overall, the revitalization of the "Istisu" mineral water plant not only restores a cherished product to the market but also supports local employment and environmental sustainability, reflecting Azerbaijan’s commitment to advancing its natural resource utilization responsibly.

In the ongoing effort to rebuild and enhance Azerbaijan's liberated territories, significant strides are being made in education and infrastructure. President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva recently reviewed several pivotal projects in the Kalbajar region, reflecting the country's commitment to revitalizing these areas. Their visit highlighted progress on the Kalbajar City Educational Complex, residential developments, and the Toghanaly-Kalbajar-Istisu highway, showcasing a comprehensive approach to regional reconstruction.

The development of educational facilities in the liberated regions holds profound significance. During their recent visit, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva observed the progress at the Kalbajar City Educational Complex and the modular school project set to open this year. The complex, covering over 2.2 hectares, will feature an 80-seat kindergarten, vocational workshops, a STEAM zone, after-school training areas, and other essential amenities. Additionally, a new school with a capacity for 528 students is under construction, including a library, canteen, assembly hall, dormitory, gym, and other facilities. The modular school, spanning 420 square meters, will include 2 administrative rooms and 9 classrooms.

This state-of-the-art educational complex in Kalbajar symbolizes the substantial focus on educational infrastructure in the restoration of liberated territories. Historically, Kalbajar’s educational landscape was robust, with 96 secondary schools, a technical vocational school, and numerous other educational institutions before the occupation. The current construction efforts aim to restore and surpass this educational infrastructure with high quality and modern standards.

In addition to educational advancements, infrastructure development is progressing rapidly in Garabagh, including Kalbajar. President Aliyev recently inaugurated the foundation for a second residential complex in Kalbajar, designed on a 1.76-hectare site. The complex will include 8 residential buildings with 3 and 5 floors, providing 160 families with a range of apartment sizes. The development will also focus on enhancing employment opportunities, recreation, and greening the area with green energy solutions for lighting.

Furthermore, President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the ongoing work on the Toghanaly-Kalbajar-Istisu highway project. The construction of this key infrastructure is a crucial element of the region’s reconstruction. The project includes a 500-meter tunnel, rebuilt junctions, and connecting roads, with 67.5% of the highway completed to date. The highway, which spans from Toghanaly village in Goygol district to Kalbajar, will significantly improve access to the district center and the renowned Istisu area. Notably, the Murovdag tunnel, a major component of the project, is being constructed to be one of the longest car tunnels in the world, featuring two traffic lanes and a width of 10 meters.

Cultural heritage revival in Khudaveng

In the wake of long-standing occupation, the revival of cultural heritage has become a symbol of renewal for Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva recently visited the historic Khudaveng monastery complex in the Kalbajar region, underscoring the nation's commitment to restoring and preserving its cultural legacy.

On September 2, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva toured the Khudaveng monastery complex in Kalbajar, highlighting the ongoing efforts to revive Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage. Minister of Culture Adil Karimli provided a detailed overview of the monastery's significance and the challenges faced during the occupation.

The Khudaveng monastery, a world-renowned architectural gem, suffered extensive damage during the period of Armenian occupation from 1992 to 2020. Under the guise of "restoration," illegal modifications were made with the backing of the Armenian Apostolic Church and Armenian state funds. Notable structures within the complex, including the Arzu Khatun and Big Hasan churches, were subjected to forgeries and vandalism. During and after the occupation, Armenian priests and monks, assisted by foreign experts, desecrated and illicitly removed ancient frescoes from the monastery.

The bell tower of the Khudaveng monastery also faced significant damage, with two circular khonches and inscriptions featuring a cross motif—representing the Tree of Life—being dismantled and stolen during the occupation.

Moreover, cultural artifacts from the Khudaveng monastery, including bells, stone inscriptions, and frescoes, were illicitly displayed in an exhibition held in Yerevan in December 2020. These artifacts were later misrepresented as "Armenian traditional art" at an exhibition in Padua, Italy, under the title "Frescoes in Armenian Christian Churches VII-XIII Centuries," which traveled to several Italian cities.

The visit by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to the Khudaveng monastery complex marks a pivotal moment in the restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage. The efforts to address the damage inflicted during the occupation and to reclaim and protect the monastery's artifacts are a testament to the nation's dedication to preserving its historical and cultural identity. This revival not only restores a significant part of Azerbaijan's history but also reaffirms the country's commitment to safeguarding its cultural legacy for future generations.

The ongoing projects in Kalbajar and surrounding regions underscore Azerbaijan’s dedication to revitalizing and developing its liberated territories. From modern educational facilities and residential complexes to major infrastructure projects like the Toghanaly-Kalbajar-Istisu highway, these initiatives are integral to the region's restoration and growth. The substantial progress made reflects the nation's commitment to creating a thriving, well-connected, and sustainable future for its citizens in these once-occupied areas.

