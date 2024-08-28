Armenia's cultural deprivation pushes diaspora to hooliganism

28 August 2024 19:33 (UTC+04:00)

In our world, both philosophical and psychological factors shed light on many dark issues. For example, a thief approaches the behavior of others from his perspective, or a murderer sees everyone as himself.

Over the centuries, Armenian diaspora organizations have become so specialized in the field of crime and subversion that they have begun to spread to all parts of the world and pose a serious threat. Armenian diaspora organizations, formed mainly as militarists, consider it normal to legalize joint cooperation even with terrorist groups. The core of the concept of diaspora is territorial claims, which exist everywhere Armenian society is spread.

There is another typical characteristic of Armenia: contempt for others...

It should be recalled that the Azerbaijan House was recently opened in the United States to promote Azerbaijaniism and teach Azerbaijani youths their native language abroad. Opened with the participation of the Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Fuad Muradov, the event stressed the importance of further promotion of our native language, history, and culture, and the involvement of youth in diaspora activity. After that event, a meeting with the Azerbaijani community was held in the American state of Virginia. At that meeting, Azerbaijan's diaspora policy and activities, as well as the steps taken in the direction of developing the relations of Azerbaijani compatriots with each other, were emphasized.

It is the moral right of every nation and state to raise the future generation in its own national spirit, regardless of location. However, looking at it wrongly means not being able to see fault in oneself. After 2020, some radical groups with the Armenian diaspora behind them, which could not hide their hysterics, have repeatedly demonstrated their aggression against diplomatic corpses, government buildings, and even civilians, whether in Lebanon, Canada or in American and European countries. Not being able to digest Armenia's humiliating defeat in the 44-day war pushed them to street marches and from there to hooliganism.

However, the Azerbaijani society, whose lands were occupied for more than 30 years, did not express such insulting statements anywhere in the world – neither to the diplomatic corpses defending Armenia nor even to the Armenian society. It means that patience is the beginning of culture. A precious asset, which, unfortunately, has never existed in Armenian society.

The Armenian media, which wanted to turn Azerbaijan's Youth Development Strategy into an object of discussion, made another mistake. It should be noted that "Youth policy" is included in the first article of the law of Azerbaijan, and it is derived from the values ​​given by the state to youth in the whole country. Unlike Armenians, Azerbaijan never looked at children and youth with militaristic eyes, but rather as skilled specialists, builders, and geniuses of the future.

On August 1-7, 2024, the 5th Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth "Youth for Green World" organized jointly with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora in the city of Lachin, which was freed from the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijan, did not miss the reaction of the Armenian lobby. With the participation of a total of 115 young people from 60 countries in the camp, including Azerbaijanis living abroad and representatives of other nations who have a friendly attitude towards Azerbaijan, the event gave an opportunity to the participants to explore the historical and cultural monuments of Lachin and Garabagh region of Azerbaijan.

What is the issue that irritates Armenians here?

The sick Armenian mentality, which sees young people's learning of its historical past as a defect, still perceives Azerbaijani territories as its own. Unfortunately, this incurable disease is passed from generation to generation in Armenian society. A society that denies the crimes of its murderous genealogy is still unaware of its homeland. The fact that such a society grows only in an aggressive and radical spirit stems from its historical roots. Only 106 years have passed since 1918, and considering the advantages of modern technology, this is not such a long history. When on September 15, 1918, the city of Baku was under attack by the Armenian Bolshevik Dashnaks, it was liberated by the units of Azerbaijan's heroic army. The army's victory in Goychay was a turning point in the war to liberate the eastern part of Azerbaijan, including Baku, from Bolshevik and Dashnak occupation.

Terrified by the fact that Azerbaijani youth learn the truth, the Armenian debilism is not satisfied with this, it even tries to deny the crimes committed in Garabagh in the 1990s. The sick mentality that distorts the names of Azerbaijani toponyms, regions, and cities denies the Armenian crimes committed in the formerly occupied territories and at the same time in the current Armenian territories, including Yerevan, where the Western Azerbaijani community once lived.

During the Soviet bolshevism, the representatives of the Armenian Dashnak party, which were mostly in the ruling circles, constantly prevented the youth of Azerbaijan from knowing the truth. Even those who wanted to learn and teach the truth faced persecution and repression.

Today, the youth of sovereign Azerbaijan, who are growing up in an independent spirit, scare Armenian mythmakers. Of course, unlike Armenians, we educate and nurture children and the young generation not with weapons, but with science and culture. Guns and violence are not tools for raising a humane and intelligent future, but for forming a violent and aggressive generation. Azerbaijan endured this for 30 years, but in the end, not weapons, but our science, culture, national values, and our youth, who will leave it as a legacy to future generations, won.

