EU Parliament attempts to change agenda contrary to peace process in S Caucasus

28 June 2024 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Farman Aydin, AZERNEWS

As the peace process between Baku and Yerevan progresses towards success, the fever in some pro-Armenian MPs in the European Parliament continues to go up. This can be seen in the statement made by the MPs of the European Parliament concerning France's arming of Armenia.

Let's imagine that, in the same way, Russia arms a country in the South Caucasus, or a country seen as a threat to Europe, and signs a military agreement with it. It can be said with certainty that the European Parliament will not take an unambiguous approach to this, but on the contrary, it will make a number of statements about it.

However, a question arises: to whom is this statement harmful or beneficial? Isn't it more appropriate for the European Parliament to discuss economic problems, especially solutions for global economic crisis, instead of deviating from its mission and getting involved in adverse political manoeuvres?

In their statements, the members of the European Parliament indicated that France's focus on arming Armenia in the most heated process of the peace negotiations is a right of sovereignty. So let's interpret it more delicately.

When the South Caucasus region was a centre of conflict for 30 years, neither France nor the European Parliament claimed any state's sovereignty rights. At that time, all the advantages were obviously with Armenia, and the need to take care of an occupying country had not yet arisen. Although Armenia actually admits that it is an aggressor, today France and the parliamentarians who defend it do not accept this.

True to say, they unjustly consider dragging Armenia into a new war as a sacred duty. Official Baku understands very well that the hasty arming of Armenia at such a moment, and moreover, the forcible riveting of the European military contingent to Yerevan, does not come from good intentions. Because the European Parliament sees progress towards peace as a threat to its insidious policy regarding the South Caucasus.

The joint statement signed by Miriam Lexman from Slovakia, François-Xavier Bellamy, Nathalie Loizeau, Raphaël Glucksman, Marketa Gregorova, Christophe Gomard, Celine Imar, Laurent Castiot from France, Lucas Fourlas and Costas Mavrides from Cyprus, Bert-Jan Raussen from the Netherlands, Andrius Kubilius and Rasa Juknevichenen from Lithuania and Charlie Weimers from Sweden, makes no obstacle for either Azerbaijan or Yerevan on the way to implementing the obligations for peace.

Azerbaijan has always said no to the policy of aggression or war and will continue to use all its political will to the maximum against any threat to the South Caucasus region.

