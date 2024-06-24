24 June 2024 18:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Farman Aydin, AZERNEWS

Countless articles have been published about the adventures of the pro-Armenian Baroness Cox, and her undying love for Armenians still continues to rage even further.

She participated in the massacres committed by Armenians in Garabagh in the 1990s, especially in the Khojaly genocide, which went down in history with blood. During the First Garabagh War, during her work as a nurse, she healed several Armenian vandals' wounds with her not-healing hands. However, old Cox, who always held a grudge against Azerbaijan, was unable to properly serve in the profession of medicine she had mastered.

She is such a hypocritical and prejudiced person that she can invent excuses and lies to justify such a crime. Cox says the Armenians notified the Azerbaijanis about the attack on Khojaly and asked to evacuate the population, trying to convict the Azerbaijani side of the atrocities committed by Armenians.

The information about the accusation of Baroness Caroline Cox over bribery, corruption and racism, in the political circle of Great Britain is widespread. At the same time, another peculiar aspect of Cox was her great passion for human murder. Just like she did in the First Garabagh War and in Khojaly with her "priceless" service.

Even today, Baroness Caroline Cox continues her empty tales about Garabagh, which has been cleansed of separatists. The views he shares on the social network also indicate her Islamophobic character. So, such characters exist not only in France, but also among the members of the House of Lords. Cox says that there are no more Armenians in Garabakh. Yes, Mrs. Cox, we cleaned Garabagh of all pests, taking into account your request, and Garabagh, which is freed today, is even more clean than the hygienic rules set by the medical world.

As regards her pro-Armenianism, her behind-the-curtain anti-Azerbaijani and anti-Islamic activities are shed light on, which in return for big money. The revelation of some secret documents about funding from an American organisation, run by evangelical philanthropists linked to orthodox Christian groups and anti-gay marriage campaigns, spilled the beans about the old propagandist, forcing her to admit that she had received financial support from America and served both anti-Islamic and Armenian friends wholeheartedly.

