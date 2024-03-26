Azerbaijan positioned to leverage Asian economic growth in 2024

26 March 2024 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Asian economy is primed to continue its robust growth trajectory in 2024, projecting a 4.5% expansion, according to a recent report released during the Boao Forum for Asia in South China’s Hainan Province. Despite global uncertainties and internal challenges, Asia remains a powerhouse, contributing 49% to the world's GDP and leading global economic growth. This projection holds significant implications for countries like Azerbaijan, situated at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, poised to capitalize on the region's economic dynamism.

The report, titled "Asian Economic Outlook and Integration Progress," underscores the resilience of the Asian economy amid external headwinds and internal complexities. Despite facing a challenging global economic landscape and the need to address domestic issues, Asian economies exhibit promising prospects for economic performance.

For Azerbaijan, a nation strategically located between Eastern Europe and Western Asia, the sustained growth of the Asian economy presents a wealth of opportunities. As an active participant in global trade and investment, Azerbaijan stands to benefit from the region's continued economic expansion. The country's strategic position along the ancient Silk Road route positions it as a crucial link in facilitating trade and connectivity between Asia and Europe.

In terms of employment, Asia is projected to maintain an unemployment rate below the global average, providing a favorable environment for job creation and economic stability. While global employment outlook remains subdued due to ongoing economic challenges, Asian economies offer relative resilience in the face of adversity.

Regarding income and prices, Asian countries grapple with the dilemma of income growth amidst longer working hours. Inflationary pressures are expected to ease across the region, albeit some economies may experience slight upticks in prices. For Azerbaijan, managing inflationary trends while fostering sustainable income growth becomes imperative to ensure economic stability and prosperity for its citizens.

The report also highlights the impact of external factors such as geopolitical conflicts and supply chain disruptions on Asian trade and investment. However, amidst these challenges, Asia embraces positive developments such as the acceleration of digital trade and the resurgence of tourism. Additionally, economic initiatives like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the restructuring of value chains offer avenues for enhanced regional integration and economic cooperation.

For Azerbaijan, leveraging these emerging trends presents a strategic imperative. The country's ambitious economic diversification efforts align with the evolving landscape of Asian trade and investment. By fostering closer ties with Asian partners and actively participating in regional economic initiatives, Azerbaijan can unlock new avenues for growth and development.

Furthermore, as Asia continues to drive global economic growth, Azerbaijan's strategic investments in infrastructure and connectivity projects position it as a pivotal player in facilitating regional trade and connectivity. Initiatives such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Baku International Sea Trade Port underscore Azerbaijan's commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and fostering economic integration.

In conclusion, the projected growth of the Asian economy in 2024 holds significant implications for Azerbaijan. Positioned at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Azerbaijan stands to benefit from the region's economic dynamism by fostering closer ties, embracing innovation, and capitalizing on emerging opportunities. By leveraging its strategic location and proactive economic policies, Azerbaijan can emerge as a key player in shaping the future of regional trade and investment.

