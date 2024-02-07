Presence of nonpartisan institutions in Azerbaijan ensures democratic elections, says Durrani

7 February 2024 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

The pre-election environment is amicable. The spirit of the people of Azerbaijan is high, and they are enthusiastic about this election.

Ahsan Hamid Durrani, head of Pakistan's Policy Research Centre, who participated in the elections as an observer, said these words in a comment for Azernews. He called the election a great day in the history of Azerbaijan.

"For the people of Azerbaijan, this is an important moment since this will be the first election to be held in the sovereign state of Azerbaijan. It's a testament to the flourishing democracy in Azerbaijan," he said.

A. Durrani also said that he is sure that the elections will be held in a very fair manner and added that he will participate in the elections in several constituencies.

"Azerbaijan has strong and nonpartisan institutions, especially the election commission, which is responsible for conducting these elections. As an observer, I expect that the elections should be held in a free, fair, and transparent way. The fact that Azerbaijan’s Election Commission has invited international observers is a testament to its confidence in its ability to uphold the integrity of these elections. As an observer, I will be visiting various polling stations where I will make assessments of the voting and counting process. I am confident that this election will strengthen Azerbaijan’s democracy and institutions. The CEC has provided the observers with all the necessary information so they can conduct their duties effectively," he emphasised.

Emphasising that the elections were held in the liberated Garabagh for the first time, the expert also touched on the leading position of the region in the economy of Azerbaijan.

"This will be the first time that presidential elections will be held in territories freed from the occupation of Armenia. It will mark an important chapter in the history of Azerbaijan. The people of these former-occupied regions would benefit from Azerbaijan’s democratic process. As a result, they will also be able to reap the fruits of Azerbaijan’s economic prosperity. This is one of the reasons why President Ilham Aliyev decided to hold early elections so the people of liberated areas could participate. It is commendable," Durrani added.

