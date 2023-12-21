Historic moment for Azerbaijanis: football fans at Khankendi stadium

21 December 2023 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

A historic moment has happened for Azerbaijan. This was the moment of elevation for both Azerbaijani football and the national pride and glory of the Azerbaijani people. Finally, a long-desired and dreamed-of match was realised in the renovated stadium in the historical city of Azerbaijan, Khankendi, which has been under occupation for more than 30 years.

"Qarabag" (Aghdam) and MOIK Baku teams met in the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup at the Khankendi stadium.

The beginning of the match was marked by great moments. The competition, which was held with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, attracted all attention.

Speaking ahead of the historical football match, the head of state greeted the athletes and all the participants. President Ilham Aliyev emphasised the proud historical moment and touched on a number of points.

“All the symbolic remnants of separatism have been thrown into the landfill of history.” President Ilham Aliyev said this in his speech ahead of the football match in view of the times in history that have occurred in the last 30 years.

Indeed, no one could describe this day in Azerbaijan after three decades. Occupying Armenia had established such a strong anchor in Garabagh that removing it from there was just like utopia. However, the confidence of the Azerbaijani people in the leader and the perseverance and determination of the state once again broke down the myth of Armenia. Faith and determination are such a force that they can overcome any obstacle and even destroy it. Yes, today we are in Khankendi, one of the most historical corners of Karabakh. This is such a wonderful place that you only need to be an Azerbaijani to feel it.

Garabagh, the national football team of Azerbaijan, is already holding competitions in the heart of the native land, in the roots of Garabagh. This is the pride and honour of Azerbaijan.

"Holding this football match in Khankendi has a profound meaning. Khankendi is an ancient land of Azerbaijan. The foundation of this village was laid by Garabagh Khan, later transformed into a large city with contributions from Azerbaijani architects and builders, with funding from the Republic of Azerbaijan," the President said.

It was actually the first step. Football competitions cannot be limited only to Khankindi. The land of Garabagh, where once the horses neighed, the braves held the horse competitions, and hunted, is being returned to its historical glory. In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev's emphasis on the Imarat stadium to be built in Aghdam is of particular importance.

"Construction of the Imarat stadium in Aghdam will start in a few months," the Azerbaijani President said while delivering a speech in the Khankendi stadium.

Thus, Azerbaijan witnessed another historical moment. Garabagh football club started its first competition in Khan's land of native Garabagh.

Long live Azerbaijan, long live Garabagh!

