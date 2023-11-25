Peace treaty looming despite foreign interventions

25 November 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Continuing to strengthen relations at the international level, Azerbaijan has become a significant partner for the European Union in supplying energy resources to EU countries. Despite provocative actions and statements by some EU officials about imposing sanctions, Azerbaijan continues to build a road to peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus. After the successful completion of anti-terrorist measures to liberate its territories from the separatist regime, its neighbour Armenia has a chance to balance its relations in the region with both its neighbours and Azerbaijan.

The country is doing a lot of work to reunite Azerbaijani IDPs with their native lands. Along with the development of other important sectors, Azerbaijan is trying to develop relations between Turkic countries and develop the culture of Turkic countries in cooperation with each other. In order to achieve cooperation at the international level, it is important to solve regional problems, which is Armenia, in whose interests and dreams it is to join and establish itself in the European Union.

As we know, many organisations and powers are involved in the reformatting of the world, wishing to promote their agenda while affecting the whole system. While contemplating the decision to join the EU, Armenia forgets about the more significant and weighty issues on which its coexistence in the South Caucasus region depends. There are still unresolved issues with Azerbaijan and complicated relations with Russia. As long as Yerevan remains silent, the signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan may remain on the table, and this decision will play a difficult joke for Armenia but will play into the hands of the hibernated Garabagh clans financed by the Western forces.

With its fingers crossed waiting to achieve something good, Yerevan continues its propaganda activities in inciting hatred against Azerbaijan on the world stage, misinforming the public about the alleged "ethnic cleansing of Armenians", "victims and hostages" held as prisoners in Baku, and the destruction of the cultural heritage of Armenians in Garabagh.

Western European countries continue to maintain a "silence" towards Azerbaijanis who were displaced by the barbaric attacks of the Dashnaks and the separatist clan on the territory of Azerbaijan. Has anyone helped to find 4 thousand missing Azerbaijanis after the first Garabagh war in three decades? Did someone help to clear the lands from mines?

A so-called organisaton named "Centre for Truth and Justice" has recently made a report on Azerbaijan, demanding the release of all Armenian prisoners, including those who were accomplice in the mass murders in Khojali and other genocides committed by the separatist clan. However, the mentioned center pretends to be ignorant of history, fooling itself.

The report presents the prisoners by name, including those who held leading positions in "Nagorno-Karabakh": Arayik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Babayan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Ruben Vardanyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Manukyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan. To understand who they demand to be released, one should look at the reports and photographs of the First Garabagh War to realise that they are in their places.

The report allegedly mentions that "Azerbaijan carried out ethnic cleansing of Armenians from their ancestral land by attacking Nagorno-Karabakh on 19 September. Within 10 days, more than 100,000 Armenians were forcibly expelled from Nagorno-Karabakh and took refuge in Armenia. During the wars against Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 and 2023, Azerbaijani authorities captured about 200 Armenian civilians and soldiers."

To these "forcibly expelled" Armenians, Azerbaijan offered to reintegrate as citizens of the country and live in peace in Garabagh. It is not profitable for Armenia to leave its people on the territory of the country with which they are at enmity, while it was offered to reintegrate them into Azerbaijan. In addition, Armenia insists on returning separatists who were once murderers and are serving prison time in Baku. This is Yerevan's clear justification of the crime.

The increasing Western pressure on Azerbaijan also continues its activities in the information field. Attributing great geographical importance to Yerevan, it is important for the Western countries to get Azerbaijan's gas and other lines of passage as economic and strategic in their struggle with Russia and China.

Answering the questions of Armenian media, Lars Patrick Berg, a pro-Armenian member of the European Parliament from Germany, stated that "the President of France supported Armenia's position, as well as French deputies, mayors, in the U.S. Congress they also expressed solidarity with Armenia's position, and even in the EU there are many friends of Artsakh.

But the point is to regulate votes and put pressure on Azerbaijan. I have been in favour of imposing sanctions against Azerbaijan in Brussels and Strasbourg, but it is very difficult to do so. And I don't see a chance for the EU to impose sanctions in the near future, it's sad and all this is a tragedy," the pro-Armenian German MP said.

Head of the German Foreign Intelligence Service Bruno Kahl after arricing in Yerevan reported that Berlin would provide Yerevan with 84.6 million euros in grants and loans. The Western structure will continue its actions in support of its clans in Armenia, and the EU's perceived threats to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan remain behind them.

Speaking at a press conference on 24 November, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan issued a decree granting citizenship to Armenians who "voluntarily" emigrated from Garabagh. He noted that people who have already applied for civil service jobs have been instructed to promptly resolve the issues of granting Armenian citizenship.

With this decision, Pashinyan began granting Armenian citizenship to Armenians who illegally settled in Garabagh during the 30-year occupation.

One of the lies that Pashinyan exposed in his numerous interviews with foreign media was the myth of an "existential threat" to the Armenian population of Garabagh. His decision means exposing the fake number of "Armenian refugees" from Garabagh, Pashinyan's myth of an "existential threat".

Baku will continue to chase up Yerevan until making it to sign a peace treaty in accordance with its own principles. Because Yerevan's need for opening borders with Turkiye, on the other hand, the growing economic influence of Azerbaijan, and the entire Turkic world around the region leave no chance for PM Nikol Pashinyan to circumvent coming to the negotiation table.

Abbas Ganbay is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @Noend33

