Melanie Joly, a young Canadian politician and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has announced that she will embark on a visit to Armenia next week.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is from the Liberal Party and held portfolios such as Canadian heritage, tourism, and La Francophonie, is more reminiscent of French politicians in her behavior. Yes, we did not mistake in our imagination - Jolie, acting more like a French politician and more pro-Armenian, says that she has already said what she had to say to Azerbaijan. But we still haven't heard what Ms. Joly has addressed Azebaijanis on behalf of her Armenian associates. All we know is the plan of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to visit Armenia.

We mentioned earlier that a young Canadian politician has a portfolio called La Francophonie. If we are not mistaken, Joly is of French descent and has special means of promoting French culture, language, and customs.

Briefly note that the Organization "Internationale de la Francophonie" is an international organization representing countries and regions where French is a lingua franca or customary language, where a significant proportion of the population are francophones, or where there is a notable affiliation with French culture.

We can say for sure that Melanie Joly is aware of the ongoing international conference in Baku regarding the criticism of French colonialism and colonialist policies. We hope that the Canadian foreign minister was not offended by the facts about France. Why should it hurt - we also have a word to tell the truth.

Aside from how and for what the Canadian diplomat received orders from Armenian lobbyists, looking at her past, it can be seen that Joly has dealt a lot of blows to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Her biased position against Azerbaijan was always visible.

As far as I know, Melanie Joly has made many official and unofficial visits to Armenia, supported Armenia's unjust claims, and made baseless statements against Azerbaijan. Therefore, I would like to ask Ms. Joly 3 questions:

1. When did you visit Azerbaijan as a diplomat?

2. What historical facts do you know about Azerbaijan, and on what basis do you defend the separatist regime that has occupied and plundered Azerbaijan’s Garabagh?

3. And finally, our last question - what was your contribution to the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia for the sake of peace and security in the South Caucasus?

Dear Minister, Melanie Joly, you say that - "I have been clear in my position towards Azerbaijan" and you add that - "I will go to Armenia I will have more to say". We are interested in - what is the reason that forces you to take an anti-Azerbaijani position? Perhaps you were a teenager like us during the First Garabagh War in the 90s, and perhaps you did not know about the events that took place in the South Caucasus, in Garabagh, which is in your focus of interest. But we lived that history and saw what happened. I reminded you that on March 24, 1990, in Baganis Ayrym, on December 23, 1991, in Meshali, on February 17-18, 1992 in Garadaghli, and finally on February 26, 1992, in Khojaly, the Armenian separatism that you currently defend against Azerbaijanis, has committed the cruelest genocides in history.

If you really care about what is right and justice, then before you visit Armenia, you had better study these bloody events in detail. I am sure that if you learn the truth and have a little conscience in your heart, you will have nothing to say.

