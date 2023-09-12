Tehran-Baku rapprochement forecasts positive for opening communications

12 September 2023 00:51 (UTC+04:00)

The recent visit of the delegation of the Iranian Armed Forces to Azerbaijan was marked by the discussion of a number of important issues. The fact that our southern neighbor has recently shown great interest in the melting of ice between official Baku and Tehran attracts special attention. This shows that the Tehran administration does not want to lose an ally like Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus.

However, Iran's political mistakes in the recent past are constantly hanging over its head like a dark cloud. Even Armenia, its staunch ally, does not hesitate to use those errors as a tool. The video footage circulating on the social network about the alleged gathering of troops by Iran around the border of Azerbaijan was precisely a provocation plan by Armenians aimed at tarnishing relations between Iran and Azerbaijan. The most important thing is that Iran is aware of this plan and conducts joint negotiations with Azerbaijan.

In his comment on the issue to AZERNEWS, Sadiq Isabayli, a member of the Management Board of the National Liberation Front of South Azerbaijan, said that the arrival of the delegation of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and the Iranian Armed Forces to that area and the holding of a joint Iran-Azerbaijan meeting can be evaluated positively at this moment. This meeting means that Iran understands Azerbaijan's position. The Iranian side already shows that it has to settle with Azerbaijan at many points. At the same time, any threat or pressure against Azerbaijan and its national interests at the official level is unacceptable.

"The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has repeatedly emphasized that no power can threaten us. In short, the forces that want to put pressure on Azerbaijan in any case will get their deserved response," Isabayli added.

The expert spoke about Iran's actions against Azerbaijan in the processes after the Second Garabagh War.

"We have repeatedly observed that Iran always supported the Armenian invasion, provided armed assistance to the Armenians living in Garabagh, transfered enemy trucks to Garabagh without the permission of Azerbaijan, and provided weapons to the armed forces of Armenia (arms from India passing through Iran to Armenia). And currently, the phrase "Zangazur Corridor is a red line for us" said during Ali Khamenei's time is being propagated by the state's official media in the form of a threat against Azerbaijan," S. Isabayli said.

He added that the Iranian media is, at the same time, spreading various rumors that the Zangazur corridor is in the interest of the 3rd state. It is noted that the Zangazur corridor is allegedly part of the British and NATO projects. Also, some sources share false information that if the corridor is opened, there will be no country called Armenia, as a result, it increases the tension between the states of the region. If Iran talks about regional development, friendship, brotherhood, improvement of bilateral relations, then it should stay away from this kind of dark PR against Azerbaijan, as well as accept Azerbaijan as an independent state with national interests. Otherwise, Iran may lose many chances in the region.

Speaking about trust in Iran, the expert said that this is unacceptable. Because the strengthening of Azerbaijan is an unambiguous threat to it. Iran ideologically and politically has mentioned this many times both in the media and in the society. In addition, Iran's biggest fear is the issue of South Azerbaijan. Because the Armenian and Russian media do not overlook the support factor of the South Azerbaijanis in the processes related to Garabagh and Zangazur.

In conclusion, Sadiq Isabayli touched upon Iran's reaction to the opening of the Zangazur corridor and noted that the opening of the corridor will be resolved based on negotiations and mutual agreement until the end.

"The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has always stated that negotiations regarding the opening of the corridor should be prioritized. As for Armenia, an alternative way has been thought out for it as well. In other words, the chance of opening the corridor is inevitable.

