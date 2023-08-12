Humiliation for Macron - French political analyst on crisis in Niger

12 August 2023 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

The events surrounding the military mutiny in Niger have become a terrible drama and humiliation for French President Emmanuel Macron, who was forced to cede leadership to the United States in this situation.

This was told by Bertrand Badi, a French political analyst, honorary professor of the French Institute of Political Studies, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia .

The expert called Macron's big mistake an overly harsh reaction condemning the coup. "He soon realized that it was more difficult than he thought," said Badi. That's what he did."

The political analyst believes that for the French president, the topic of Niger is a "terrible drama", as he loses his best supporter in Africa, is forced to cede leadership in this situation to the United States, which "is a very significant humiliation in the African context and shows that he made a mistake in his calculations". Badi noted that the republic fails to "get rid of all its colonial history." "The great drama of France is that it doesn't know how to turn the page, in France's inability to redefine itself," he concluded.

"If I had to recap, I would say that France, since independence by the African states, has pursued a schoolteacher diplomacy based on the temptation to give lessons and distribute punishments," he said. According to the expert, France probably did not understand that African societies have changed since then.

