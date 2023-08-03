Former US diplomat: ICRC's submission to Yerevan is huge political blunder

3 August 2023 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

If we analyze the statements of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with the Euronews TV channel, then the following theses should be highlighted. Azerbaijan is committed to peace after the victory in the Second Karabakh War, the restoration of transport links (including the opening of the road connecting Nakhchivan with the rest of Azerbaijan), and the beginning of economic cooperation with Armenia. What, by the way, was said in the tripartite statement dated November 10, 2020, signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia. President Ilham Aliyev also made a convincing argument in an interview, which is that the Armenians will feel safe and have good neighborly relations with Azerbaijan and will become neighbors of the Azerbaijani natives of Garabagh when they return to their homes.

Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan and board member of the US-based Jamestown Foundation Matthew Bryza told this in his comment on the recent events related to ICRC's activity on the Lachin border checkpoint, Azernews reports, citing Day.az.

According to him, the subordination of the Red Cross office in Garabagh to Yerevan is a huge political blunder, as this is contrary to international law and even the official policy of Armenia, which has repeatedly admitted Garabagh as part of Azerbaijan. However, Armenian has not yet signed any official document to confirm its recognition of Garabagh as Azerbaijani territory as well as supporting peace between the two countries.

"To finalize the peace treaty, the leadership of Armenia needs to sign an official document stating that Garabagh is part of Azerbaijan, and Armenia recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. But at the same time, Armenia commits such inappropriate actions as an indirect proposal to the Red Cross to recognize Yerevan's jurisdiction over part of Garabagh, which is not yet under the control of Azerbaijan. This is wrong from a legal point of view," Bryza said.

As for the upcoming meeting between the Armenian minorities in Garabagh and the leadership of Azerbaijan in Yevlakh, the US pundit has no expectations about this.

"Having such a meeting is commendable. It is important that the leadership of Azerbaijan speaks with the Armenian minorities in order to contribute to building a peaceful future in Garabagh, where the political, social, legal, humanitarian rights of local Armenians will be respected. The community and the leadership of Azerbaijan will have to discuss and work out very difficult issues to ensure long-term peace. Azerbaijanis must return to their homes in Garabagh and only after that they will be able to have good neighborly relations with their Armenian neighbors. But, of course, this will take place in the context of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," he concluded.

