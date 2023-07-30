Armenia tops 4th in supply of semiconductors for Russia - West still turns blind eye

30 July 2023 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia ranked fourth in the list of world exporters of semiconductors for the defense industry, Azernews reports, citing Bloomberg.

"After Putin's invasion of Ukraine, this country unexpectedly became the world's fourth largest exporter of semiconductors ready for combat to Russia," the agency notes.

The graph below shows the growth in the volume of semiconductor exports from Armenia to the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war.

Earlier, Minister of Finance of the Republic Vahe Hovhannisyan reported that exports from Armenia to Russia in 2022 increased by 187% compared to 2021.

At the same time, according to him, most of it falls on re-export. The Armenians themselves do not know how to produce semiconductors and complex equipment.

In addition, Armenia has not yet been subjected to any significant sanctions for large-scale assistance to Russia in the war in Ukraine. The double standards of the West never cease to amaze.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz