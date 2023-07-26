Great Return continues: 19 more families to bring joy in Lachin with warmth of their breath

26 July 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

The return of of internally displaced persons to their ancestral lands liberated from Armenian occupation arduously continues.

Within the framework of the Great Return Programme initiated by President Ilham Aliyev, 19 more families comprising 89 people were relocated in Azerbaijan's Lachin district. The citizens were escorted from the Garadagh district of Baku in a ceremony attended by Azerbaijani officials.

The residents of Lachin will be settled in their native houses, where they once lived before the occupation. All houses have been restored or repaired as part of the reconstruction works being carried out in the region.

Work in this area is already being successfully continued and every time new families return to their homeland. all this is a part of a big project that is being implemented rapidly in Azerbaijan. But there is still much work to be done.

Economist Eyyub Karimli, who shared his views on the continuous resettlement of people to territories freed from occupation and infrastructure works there, commented to AZERNEWS.

"As you know, according to the state's "Great Return" programme, which will continue until 2026, more than 10 thousand people will be resettled on the liberated lands, and I believe that Lachin will be further developed till 2026, as the residents need infrastructure, housing, and other needs, and for this purpose the state has allocated more than 12bn manat from the budget, to improve life and build infrastructure, and in this context, I am sure that the resettlement of residents will be continued even further."

Thus, 152 families (591 people) have been provided with permanent residence in Lachin.

The great programme of the head of state has given fresh breath of life to the territories, and hope for a better life to the IDPs who are delighted of being back to their native lands.

"I wish Allah's mercy to our martyrs and good health to our veterans. Our mighty Army under the leadership of the supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has kicked the enemy out of our land. I believe that better days are waiting for us," a resident returning to Lachin told with great happiness.

Talking about the infrastructure projects as well as the latest technological advantages built in Lachin, the expert also noted that more things will be done for the new residents and all the needs of the people will be met.

"As you know, the infrastructure and the houses built in Lachin are built at the highest level. Due to new technologies meeting the highest standards, environmentally friendly houses, energy-renewable resources, as well as the airport will be built in Lachin in the near future. Works on the construction of smart villages as well as smart cities in the Lachin district are also underway.

Besides, favourable conditions have been created for the resettled families. Schools and houses have been built, state institutions have been created to create job opportunities for the residents," the expert added.

